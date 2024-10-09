Colts Making Two Practice Squad Moves Today

The Colts announced they have signed OT Jack Wilson to the practice squad and cut K Spencer Shrader in a corresponding move.

We have signed T Jack Wilson to the practice squad and released K Spencer Shrader from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 9, 2024

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

QB Jason Bean (Injured) LB Austin Ajiake LB Liam Anderson S Marcel Dabo (International) RB Evan Hull WR D.J. Montgomery CB Jaylin Simpson WR Laquon Treadwell TE Sean McKeon OL Atonio Mafi DB Ronnie Harrison DE Titus Leo DT Josiah Bronson DE Derek Rivers CB Kelvin Joseph DB Alex Johnson RB Trent Pennix OT Jack Wilson

Shrader, 25, signed with Indianapolis as an UDFA out of Notre Dame following the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts waived him after camp before bringing him back on the practice squad.

In 2024, Shrader has appeared in one game for the Colts and made all three of his extra points.

In his collegiate career, Shrader appeared in 57 games for South Florida and Notre Dame where he made 43 of his 63 field goals (68.3 percent) and 61 of 62 extra point attempts (98.7 percent).