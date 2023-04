Colts Officially Sign TE Pharaoh Brown

The Indianapolis Colts officially signed TE Pharaoh Brown to a contract on Monday.

We have signed TE Pharaoh Brown. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 10, 2023

The deal was first reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN a few weeks ago.

Brown, 28, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason but was later signed to the Raiders’ practice squad.

The Raiders eventually promoted Brown to their active roster before once again releasing him at the start of the regular season. From there, he had a brief stint with the Browns before the Texans added him to their practice squad last season.

Brown wound up re-signing with the Texans in 2021 and opted to do so again in 2022 on another one-year deal. He signed a deal worth $3 million guaranteed last year with Houston, but was later released and signed by the Browns.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 16 games for the Texans and Browns, catching 12 passes for 117 yards receiving and no touchdowns.