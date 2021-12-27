Colts Place Five On COVID-19 List Including RT Braden Smith

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday they have placed five players on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed S Jahleel Addae, CB T.J. Carrie, LB Malik Jefferson, RB Marlon Mack and T Braden Smith on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/fU9dlRSian — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 27, 2021

The full list includes:

Smith, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,193,688 rookie contract that included a $3,311,772 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $70 million extension.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in nine games for the Colts, making nine starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 9 tackle out of 80 qualifying players.