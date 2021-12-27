Colts Place Five On COVID-19 List Including RT Braden Smith

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday they have placed five players on the COVID-19 list. 

The full list includes: 

  1. RB Marlon Mack
  2. RT Braden Smith
  3. S Jahleel Addae
  4. LB Malik Jefferson
  5. CB T.J. Carrie

Smith, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,193,688 rookie contract that included a $3,311,772 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $70 million extension. 

In 2021, Smith has appeared in nine games for the Colts, making nine starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 9 tackle out of 80 qualifying players. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply