Colts Place Five On COVID-19 List Including RT Braden Smith

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday they have placed five players on the COVID-19 list.
We have placed S Jahleel Addae, CB T.J. Carrie, LB Malik Jefferson, RB Marlon Mack and T Braden Smith on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/fU9dlRSian
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 27, 2021
The full list includes:
- RB Marlon Mack
- RT Braden Smith
- S Jahleel Addae
- LB Malik Jefferson
- CB T.J. Carrie
Smith, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,193,688 rookie contract that included a $3,311,772 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $70 million extension.
In 2021, Smith has appeared in nine games for the Colts, making nine starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 9 tackle out of 80 qualifying players.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!