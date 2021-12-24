Colts Place G Quenton Nelson On COVID-19 List

The Colts announced that they have placed G Quenton Nelson on the COVID-19 list on Friday.

We have placed G Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/2zKouXQVZs — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 24, 2021

Nelson will miss Week 16’s game against the Cardinals, while his Week 17 status is now in doubt.

This leaves the Colts’ offensive line particularly thin given RG Mark Glowinski is also on the COVID-19 list and C Ryan Kelly out due to personal reasons.

Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $13.8 million in 2022.

In 2021, Nelson has appeared in 11 games and started each time.