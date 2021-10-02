Colts Place G Quenton Nelson On IR, Elevate Two

The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that they’ve placed G Quenton Nelson on injured reserve and elevated S Ibraheim Campbell and QB Brett Hundley to the active roster.

Nelson is dealing with a high ankle sprain and will now miss the team’s next three games while on injured reserve.

Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $13.8 million in 2022.

In 2021, Nelson has appeared in and started three games for the Colts at left guard.

Hundley, 28, was originally drafted but the Packers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He spent three years in Green Bay before the team traded him to the Seahawks in August of 2018.

From there, Hundley signed a one-year, $1.9 million deal with the Cardinals in 2019, and re-signed with Arizona on a one-year, $1 million in 2020.

This past offseason, Hundley agreed to a one-year, $990,00 deal with the Colts. Indianapolis released him coming out of training camp and re-signed him to the practice squad.

For his career, Hundley has appeared in 18 games, the last of which coming in 2019. He has a career 59.1 completion percentage with 1901 yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.