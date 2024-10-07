Colts Place G Will Fries On IR, Waive CB Dallis Flowers

The Colts announced they have placed OL Will Fries on injured reserve.

Indianapolis also waived CB Dallis Flowers, giving them two open roster spots. Flowers had played significant snaps for Indianapolis this year but had struggled.

Fries suffered a severe broken leg this weekend and needed season-ending surgery.

Fries, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round out of Penn State in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,565,375 that includes a $85,375 signing bonus.

In 2024, Fries appeared in and started five games for the Colts. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 2 guard out of 70 qualifying players.

Flowers, 27, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburg State (KS) following the 2022 NFL Draft. He successfully made the team in each of his first three seasons.

In 2024, Flowers has appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded nine total tackles and one tackle for loss.