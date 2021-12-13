Colts Place LB Zaire Franklin On COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve placed LB Zaire Franklin on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed LB Zaire Franklin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/cbQmkLKywE — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 13, 2021

Franklin, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year $2,547,057 contract.

Franklin will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Franklin has appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 23 tackles, one interception and two pass deflections.