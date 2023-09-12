Colts Place RB Evan Hull On IR, Promote RB Jake Funk

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday that they’ve signed RB Jake Funk to their active roster and signed G Ike Boettger to the practice squad.

The Colts also placed RB Evan Hull on injured reserve.

Here’s the Colts’ updated practice squad:

Hull will miss at least the next four games with a knee injury before he can be activated.

Hull, 22, was selected with the No. 176 overall pick in the fifth-round pick the Colts this past April. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Colts.

During his college career at Northwestern, Hull rushed for 2,417 yards on 488 carries (5 YPC) to go along with 94 receptions for 851 yards receiving and 22 total touchdowns over the course of five seasons and 38 games.