Colts Place TE Andrew Ogletree On Injured Reserve

According to Mike Chappell, the Colts placed TE Andrew Ogletree on the injured reserve on Thursday after suffering a torn ACL this week.

Ogletree was having an impressive camp and was in a position to carve out a role in the team’s offense.

Ogletree, 24, was a sixth-round pick of the Colts in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,838,188 million contract that included a $178,188 signing bonus.

During his college career at Youngstown State, Ogletree caught 91 passes for 1,147 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns over the course of five seasons and 44 games.