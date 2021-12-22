Colts Place Three On COVID-19 List Including CB Rock Ya-Sin

The Colts announced they have placed CB Rock Ya-Sin and DE Kemoko Turay on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed DE Kemoko Turay and CB Rock Ya-Sin on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. We have also placed TE Farrod Green on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/3Niy9jMi98 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 22, 2021

Indianapolis also placed TE Farrod Green on the practice squad COVID-19 list.

Ya-Sin, 25, was the No. 34 overall pick by the Colts out of Temple in 2019. He transferred to Temple for his senior year from Presbyterian College.

Ya-Sin is in the third year of a four-year, $7,916,458 rookie contract that included a $3,777,424 signing bonus.

In 2021, Ya-Sin has appeared in 11 games for the Colts and recorded 26 total tackles, no interceptions, one forced fumble, one recovery and six pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 26 cornerback out of 117 qualifying players.