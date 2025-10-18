Colts Placing CB Charvarius Ward On IR, Signing RB Ameer Abdullah

Tom Pelissero reports that the Colts are placing veteran CB Charvarius Ward on injured reserve due to a concussion he suffered during warmups.

In a corresponding move, the team signed RB Ameer Abdullah to the active roster. For Week 7, Indianapolis is elevating CB Cameron Mitchell and WR Laquon Treadwell.

Ward, 29, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018.

He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs in 2022 on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season. He later signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the 49ers.

Again testing the free agent market, Ward signed a three-year $60 million deal with the Colts this past offseason.

In 2025, Ward has appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded nine tackles.

We will have more on Ward as it becomes available.