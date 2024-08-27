Colts Placing TE Jelani Woods On Injured Reserve

According to James Boyd of The Athletic, the Colts are placing TE Jelani Woods on season-ending injured reserve with a toe injury.
Woods, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Virginia. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $5,372,474 rookie contract that includes a $1,087,253 signing bonus.
He’s set to earn base salaries of $1.193 million and $1.437 million over the final two years of his deal.
In 2022, Woods appeared in 15 games and recorded 25 receptions for 312 yards (12.5 YPC) and three touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!