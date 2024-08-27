Colts Placing TE Jelani Woods On Injured Reserve

According to James Boyd of The Athletic, the Colts are placing TE Jelani Woods on season-ending injured reserve with a toe injury.

Woods, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Virginia. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $5,372,474 rookie contract that includes a $1,087,253 signing bonus.

He’s set to earn base salaries of $1.193 million and $1.437 million over the final two years of his deal.

In 2022, Woods appeared in 15 games and recorded 25 receptions for 312 yards (12.5 YPC) and three touchdowns.