Colts Placing WR T.Y. Hilton & QB Sam Ehlinger On Injured Reserve

According to Zak Keefer, the Colts are placing WR T.Y. Hilton on injured reserve as he recovers from surgery.

Larra Overton also reports that Indianapolis is placing QB Sam Ehlinger on the injured reserve.

They will miss at least the first three weeks of the season on the reserve list.

Earlier this week, Stephen Holder and Zak Keefer reported that Hilton was expected to miss multiple weeks with an injury he sustained in Wednesday’s practice.

The injury is not considered season-ending but Holder and Keefer don’t have any more details on an exact timeline.

Adam Schefter also reported Hilton was being evaluated for an upper back/neck injury. He received medical attention after coming down with a tough catch in practice last week.

Hilton, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $65.547 million contract that included $39 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $14,542,000 in 2020.

Hilton was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

In 2020, Hilton appeared in 15 games for the Colts and caught 56 passes for 762 yards receiving and five touchdowns.