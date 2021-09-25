Colts Planning To Start Carson Wentz In Week 3

Ian Rapoport reports the Colts are planning to start QB Carson Wentz on Sunday against the Titans, barring some kind of late setback.

Rapoport adds that Wentz is “pushing to play” and he’s expected to try to give it a go tomorrow.

Depending on how things go with Wentz, Rapoport says that Colts do have contingency plans.

Colts owner Jim Irsay wouldn’t confirm Wentz will play.

“I know he wants to give it a go (tomorrow), I know he’s tough … but it looks like it’ll be a game-time decision,” Irsay said, via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer.

Wentz had been dealing with two sprained ankles and was questionable for the game.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for draft compensation.

In 2021, Wentz has appeared in two games for the Colts and completed 45-69 pass attempts (65.2 percent) for 498 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed nine times for 60 yards.