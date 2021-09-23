Colts Preparing Practice Squad QB Brett Hundley To Start?

According to Tom Pelissero, Colts practice squad QB Brett Hundley took the majority of starter reps in practice on Wednesday.

Pelissero says the Colts are preparing like both Hundley and QB Jacob Eason could play in Week 3 against the Titans as starting QB Carson Wentz recovers from sprains to both ankles.

While they like Eason’s potential after making him a fourth-round pick last year, Pelissero notes he’s thrown just five career passes, all last week, and Hundley has more experience and mobility.

Indianapolis has until Saturday to promote Hundley to the active roster. Pelissero adds the Colts could wait until Sunday to make a final decision on whether or not Wentz will play.

Hundley, 28, was originally drafted but the Packers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He spent three years in Green Bay before the team traded him to the Seahawks in August of 2018.

From there, Hundley signed a one-year, $1.9 million deal with the Cardinals in 2019, and re-signed with Arizona on a one-year, $1 million in 2020.

This past offseason, Hundley agreed to a one-year, $990,00 deal with the Colts. Indianapolis released him coming out of training camp and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In his career, Hundley has appeared in 18 games, the last of which coming in 2019. He has a career 59.1 completion percentage with 1901 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions.