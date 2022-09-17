Colts Promote WR Keke Coutee & K Chase McLaughlin For Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that they’ve elevated WR Keke Coutee and K Chase McLaughlin to their active roster for Week 2.

We have elevated WR Keke Coutee and K Chase McLaughlin to the active roster from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 17, 2022

McLaughlin, 26, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad.

From there, McLaughlin had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Colts, Vikings and Jaguars before he was claimed off of waivers by the Jets near the end of the 2020 season. New York waived him in May and he was claimed again by the Browns.

Cleveland waived him back in May and he eventually signed on with the Colts a few days ago.

In 2021, McLaughlin appeared in 15 games for the Browns and made 15 of 21 field-goal attempts (71.4 percent), and 36 of 37 extra-point attempts.