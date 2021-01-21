Colts Promoting Marcus Brady To Offensive Coordinator

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen is reporting that the Colts are promoting QBs coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator now that Nick Sirianni is leaving for the Eagles head coaching job.

Brady had drawn interest for a few jobs including the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator position, so it makes plenty of sense that Frank Reich would do what he can to hang on to a hot coach.

Brady, 41, had a seven-year career as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League after playing collegiately at Cal State Northridge. He went into coaching after retiring in 2009 and spent another nine years coaching in the CFL, including six as an offensive coordinator.

The Colts hired Brady as an assistant QB coach in 2018. He was promoted to the main role in 2019.