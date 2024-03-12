Colts Pushing To Re-Sign CB Kenny Moore

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Colts are making a strong push to re-sign veteran CB Kenny Moore.

Moore has been a key figure in the Colts’ secondary for several years and he had one of his best seasons in 2023.

Moore, 28, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Moore re-signed with the Colts on a four-year, $33 million extension in 2019. He made a base salary of $6.795 million in the final year of that deal in 2023.

In 2023, Moore appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 93 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and six pass deflections.