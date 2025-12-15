Colts QB Anthony Richardson Cleared Medically From Orbital Fracture

According to Matt Zenitz, Colts QB Anthony Richardson has gotten medical clearance from his orbital fracture that has sidelined him since mid-October.

Zenitz adds the team hopes to get Richardson back to practicing in the near future. From there, he’d have a chance to factor into a Colts’ quarterback room that includes 44-year-old Philip Rivers and sixth-rounder Riley Leonard.

Richardson suffered the injury in an accident with elastic bands that broke and sent equipment flying into his face during a workout before a game.

There had been some doubt whether Richardson would be able to make it back this year.

The situation adds a new wrinkle to Richardson’s future in Indianapolis, as Daniel Jones had seemingly cemented himself as the long-term starter before his Achilles injury. The Colts could have looked to trade Richardson next year, and the former first-rounder would reportedly welcome a change of scenery to a team on the McVay coaching tree.

Instead, Richardson could be an option to remain as an insurance policy for Jones in 2026, although he does still need to prove he’s someone the team could count on.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2025, Richardson has appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson as the news is available.