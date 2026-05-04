Colts QB Anthony Richardson Returned To OTAs With No Movement On Trade Front

According to Stephen Holder, Colts QB Anthony Richardson reported to the team for voluntary OTAs on Monday.

He had been staying away while the team tried to trade him, but so far no takers have emerged. The Colts also haven’t shown much of an appetite for releasing him with no compensation.

Indianapolis did decline his fifth-year option that was due at the beginning of the month, setting him up to be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and is now set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year. He then missed significant time in 2025 due to an eye injury.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson as the news becomes available.