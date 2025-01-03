Colts QB Anthony Richardson Ruled Out From Week 18, Joe Flacco To Start

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced QB Anthony Richardson has been ruled out from Week 18 due to his back injury and veteran Joe Flacco is set to start their season-finale.

Per Coach Steichen, Anthony Richardson has been ruled out for #JAXvsIND. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 3, 2025

“[Richarson] didn’t make enough progress this week,” Steichen said, per Mike Chappell.

It’s been a difficult season for Richardson, who has been battling lingering back spasms and will miss his second straight game. He’s now missed six games this year.

Despite his struggles to stay healthy, it was recently reported that the Colts will go into the 2025 offseason with Richardson as their presumptive starter. The hope is that with a full offseason to focus on improvement instead of rehabbing an injury and with the full offensive staff coming back, things will come together for a breakout season in 2025.

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson has appeared in 11 games and completed 47.7 percent of his passes for 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has also rushed 86 times for 499 yards and six touchdowns.