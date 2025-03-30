AFC Notes: Chad Brinker, Charvarius Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

The Colts signed former 49ers CB Charvarius Ward as part of their plan to overhaul the defense under new DC Lou Anarumo. Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard expressed excitement about Ward because of his versatility and ability in man coverage.

“Been following him for a long time and watching him throughout his career,” Ballard said, via Luke Schultheis of Stampede Blue. “Played at a very high level and every stop along the way. Knowing that we needed to add another corner with experience that was a good fit for what Lou (Anarumo) wanted to do in terms of playing a little more man coverage. We thought he was an excellent fit for us.”

Another free agent signing was former Vikings S Cam Bynum, who Ballard said is someone he’s had his eye on since Bynum came out of college.

“We liked him coming out of college. We saw the instincts. We saw the ball skills, which has absolutely translated to our league. He takes the ball away, and he has a nose for it, but also he’s a good athlete. He’s a good tackler. He’s a good offset to Nick Cross.”

Oklahoma State OT Dalton Cooper will take an official 30 visit with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson)

will take an official 30 visit with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson) Cal Poly OLB Elijah Ponder will take an official 30 visit with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)

Jaguars

Ouachita Baptist S Josiah Johnson met with the Jaguars at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

met with the Jaguars at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson) Marshall RB Jordan Houston met with the Jaguars at his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans VP Chad Brinker said the team is closing in on a decision about what to do with the first overall pick, but will still answer calls about trading the pick as teams continue to check on its availability.

“We are going to go through the whole thing, and I think probably here in two weeks we’re going to have a good idea of where things are headed,” Brinker said, via the team’s website. “Now, we’re not going to go out there and tell everybody, of course. And, there’s a chance a team calls and it makes you stop for a second and think, ‘Hey, we might need to consider this.’ But all of this is a part of being disciplined, and being thorough.”