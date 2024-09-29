Colts QB Anthony Richardson Ruled Out With Hip Injury

The Colts announced that they have ruled out QB Anthony Richardson for the remainder of the game against the Steelers due to a hip injury.

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson has appeared in four games and completed 49.3 percent of his passes for 583 passing yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions.