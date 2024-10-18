Colts QB Anthony Richardson Starting Week 7

Colts HC Shane Steichen announced QB Anthony Richardson was cleared to start Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, per Adam Schefter.

Richardson has missed two games with oblique and abdominal strains while returning to the lineup in Week 7 as Indianapolis’ third quarterback.

Now healthy with a full week of practice, the Colts get a boost to their offense with RB Jonathan Taylor still on the mend from a high-ankle sprain.

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson has appeared in four games and completed 49.3 percent of his passes for 583 passing yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions.