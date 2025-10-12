Colts QB Anthony Richardson Suffered Broken Orbital During Warmups

Ian Rapoport reports that the injury sustained by QB Anthony Richardson in warmups was a broken orbital bone and that he spent the game in the hospital.

Colts CB Charvarius Ward was also injured when he collided with TE Drew Ogletree and suffered a concussion.

According to Rapoport, Richardson’s eye injury was a result of an elastic leg band that Richardson was working out with pre-game.

Richardson’s agent had some interesting comments after his client was demoted from the starting job, but it seems like he’s gonna finish out the season in Indianapolis. The Colts have maintained they don’t want to trade Richardson despite him losing the competition for the starting job.

Richardson, 23, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2025, Richardson has appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We will have more on Richardson and Ward as it becomes available.