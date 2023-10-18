Colts QB Anthony Richardson Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery

Colts’ owner Jim Irsay announced on X that rookie QB Anthony Richardson is scheduled to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint.

“After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season. Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future. In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I’m excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland,” said Irsay.

Ian Rapoport reports “multiple opinions” believed surgery was the only way to fix Richardson’s AC joint injury.

Earlier this week, Irsay mentioned that Richardson was most likely done for the year after suffering his injury in Week 5.

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

In 2023, Richardson has appeared in four games and completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 577 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception to go along with 25 rushing attempts for 136 yards and four touchdowns.