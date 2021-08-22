Colts QB Carson Wentz & G Quenton Nelson Will Return To Limited Practice Monday

Colts HC Frank Reich told reporters on Sunday that QB Carson Wentz (foot) will return to practice on a limited basis tomorrow.

Reich said that Wentz will take part in some limited drills during Monday’s session along with C Ryan Kelly and G Quenton Nelson.

This would give Wentz around three weeks to be ready for the start of the regular season.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen previously reported that Wentz and Nelson were trending towards being ready for the start of the regular season, despite recently undergoing foot surgery.

Wentz was facing a timetable of 5-12 weeks following surgery.

Wentz, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for draft compensation.

In 2020, Wentz has appeared in 12 games for the Eagles and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns.

Nelson, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Colts in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $23.888 million dollar rookie contract he signed with the Colts that included a $15.543 million dollar signing bonus.

The Colts exercised Nelson’s fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $13.8 million in 2022.

In 2020, Nelson appeared in all 16 games for the Colts, starting 15 at left guard and one at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 3 guard out of 80 qualifying players.