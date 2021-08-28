Colts QB Sam Ehlinger Expected To Miss 5-6 Weeks With ACL Sprain

Adam Schefter reports that Colts’ QB Sam Ehlinger suffered a knee sprain and will recover without any medical procedures in about 5-6 weeks.

According to Ian Rapoport, Ehlinger specifically has a sprained ACL and will be out for about four weeks or so. He adds that Ehlinger is lucky to not need any surgery for the injury.

Schefter points out that this will make QB Jacob Eason the Colts’ starter for Week 1 should QB Carson Wentz miss the season opener.

Ehlinger, 22, was a four-year starter at Texas, earning second-team All-Big12 honors last season and was an honorable mention in 2018-2019.

Ehlinger was selected by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and signed a four-year deal worth $3,610,707 that also includes a $130,707 signing bonus.

During his four-year college career at Texas, Ehlinger completed 62.5 percent of his pass attempts for 11,436 yards, 94 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 554 times for 1,907 yards and 33 touchdowns in 46 career games.