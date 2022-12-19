Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Unlikely To Play Again This Season

Ian Rapoport reports that Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is unlikely to play again this season after sustaining a high-ankle sprain against the Vikings on Saturday.

Taylor, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

