Colts Re-Sign CB Chris Lammons, Release CB Corey Ballentine

The Indianapolis Colts announced they signed CB Chris Lammons and released CB Corey Ballentine in a corresponding roster move.

We have signed free agent CB Chris Lammons and have released CB Corey Ballentine. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 1, 2025

Lammons, 29, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2018. He later signed on with the Falcons but lasted just a few months in Atlanta.

From there, Lammons had brief stints with the Saints and Dolphins before the Chiefs signed him to their practice squad during the 2019 season.

The Chiefs declined to tender Lammons a qualifying offer in 2022 but he later returned to Kansas City. The Bengals claimed him off waivers in January.

Lammson signed on with the Colts during the 2023 offseason and bounced on and off the active roster. Indianapolis re-signed him to a contract last offseason but released him in January.

In 2024, Lammons appeared in 14 games for the Colts and recorded 12 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.