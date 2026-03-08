Colts Re-Sign K Blake Grupe To One-Year, $1.4M Deal

Mike Garafolo reports that the Colts have re-signed K Blake Grupe to a one-year contract worth $1.4 million.

Grupe, 27, played collegiately at both Arkansas State and Notre Dame. He signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft, and ultimately impressed enough to win the starting job coming out of camp.

He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent in 2026, but was let go by the Saints at the end of November and joined the Colts in December.

In 2025, Grupe appeared in 11 games for the Saints and made 18 of 26 field goal attempts (69.2 percent) to go with all 15 extra point attempts. He then appeared in five games for the Colts and made all 11 of his field goal attempts and all 10 of his extra point attempts.