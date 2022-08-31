Colts Re-Sign OT Dennis Kelly, Make Two Other Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have re-signed OT Dennis Kelly on Wednesday.

We have signed T Dennis Kelly and placed S Trevor Denbow on IR. We have signed CB Tony Brown to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 31, 2022

The Colts also signed CB Tony Brown to the practice squad and placed S Trevor Denbow on injured reserve. Denbow is eligible to return after four weeks.

The Colts’ practice squad now includes:

DT Curtis Brooks DE Kameron Cline WR Keke Coutee S Marcel Dabo WR Ethan Fernea TE Nikola Kalinic T Jordan Murray RB D’Vonte Price CB Will Redmond LB Forrest Rhyne TE Jared Scott CB Chris Wilcox DT Chris Williams CB Tony Brown

Kelly, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his contract when the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $880,000 extension through 2017.

Philadelphia would later trade Kelly to the Titans in return for WR Dorial Green-Beckham. From there, the Titans re-signed him to a three-year, $21 million deal with $8.75 million guaranteed.

Kelly was let go by the Titans last year and he later signed on with the Packers. The Colts signed him to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Kelly appeared in 10 games for the Packers and made four starts for them at right tackle.