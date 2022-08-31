Colts Re-Sign OT Dennis Kelly, Make Two Other Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have re-signed OT Dennis Kelly on Wednesday.
We have signed T Dennis Kelly and placed S Trevor Denbow on IR. We have signed CB Tony Brown to the practice squad.
The Colts also signed CB Tony Brown to the practice squad and placed S Trevor Denbow on injured reserve. Denbow is eligible to return after four weeks.
The Colts’ practice squad now includes:
- DT Curtis Brooks
- DE Kameron Cline
- WR Keke Coutee
- S Marcel Dabo
- WR Ethan Fernea
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- T Jordan Murray
- RB D’Vonte Price
- CB Will Redmond
- LB Forrest Rhyne
- TE Jared Scott
- CB Chris Wilcox
- DT Chris Williams
- CB Tony Brown
Kelly, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his contract when the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $880,000 extension through 2017.
Philadelphia would later trade Kelly to the Titans in return for WR Dorial Green-Beckham. From there, the Titans re-signed him to a three-year, $21 million deal with $8.75 million guaranteed.
Kelly was let go by the Titans last year and he later signed on with the Packers. The Colts signed him to a one-year deal for the 2022 season.
In 2021, Kelly appeared in 10 games for the Packers and made four starts for them at right tackle.
