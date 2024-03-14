Colts Re-Sign RB Trey Sermon

According to Joel Erickson, the Colts re-signed RB Trey Sermon to a contract on Thursday.

The move comes one day after declining to tender him as a restricted free agent.

Sermon, 25, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts as a rookie and he was quickly claimed by the Eagles.

Philadelphia cut Sermon with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and eventually waived him from injured reserve with a settlement. He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and was promoted in September of last year.

In 2023, Sermon appeared in 14 games for the Colts and recorded 35 rushing attempts for 160 yards (4.6 YPC) and no touchdowns.