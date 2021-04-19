Colts Re-Sign RFA WR Zach Pascal & S George Odum

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that WR Zach Pascal and S George Odum have officially signed their restricted tenders for the 2021 season.

The Colts placed a second-round tender on Pascal that will pay him $3.384 million in 2021.

As for Odum, the Colts used an original-round tender on him that will cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season.

Pascal, 26, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2017. Washington cut him coming out of camp though.

The Titans signed Pascal to their practice squad and he returned to Tennessee on a futures contract for 2018. The Titans waived him in June and he was claimed by the Colts. He signed a one-year extension with Indianapolis in 2019.

In 2020, Pascal appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and caught 44 passes for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

Odum, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Central Arkansas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Colts.

In 2020, Odum appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 15 tackles and a forced fumble. He was voted to the All-Pro team.