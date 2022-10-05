Colts Re-Sign WR Dezmon Patmon To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts are re-signing WR Dezmon Patmon to their practice squad on Wednesday.
Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:
- WR Keke Coutee
- DE Kameron Cline
- OT Jordan Murray
- DT Curtis Brooks
- TE Nikola Kalinic
- WR Ethan Fernea
- DT Chris Williams
- RB D’Vonte Price
- LB Segun Olubi
- DB Marcel Dabo (international)
- RB Phillip Lindsay
- DB Darrell Baker
- DB Henry Black
- TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
- G Arlington Hambright
- DB Ryan Smith
- WR Dezmon Patmon
Patmon, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract but was cut loose earlier this week.
In 2022, Patmon has appeared in one game and recorded two receptions for 24 yards and no touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!