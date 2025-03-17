Colts Re-Signing CB David Long Jr.

James Boyd of The Athletic reports the Colts are re-signing CB David Long Jr. to a contract.

Boyd adds the deal is just for the 2025 season.

Long, 27, was a third-round pick by the Rams out of Michigan back in 2019. He finished his four-year, rookie contract worth $3,801,391, including a $973,060 signing bonus and $973,060 guaranteed, and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

Long was waived by the Raiders and later claimed by the Panthers. Carolina opted to move on and he was later claimed by the Packers and finished out the 2023 season with them.

He signed with the Giants in May 2024 but was among their final roster cuts heading out of training camp. He spent the season on the Colts’ practice squad before signing to the active roster in October.

In 2024, Long appeared in 13 games for the Colts and didn’t record any statistics.