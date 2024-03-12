Colts Re-Signing CB Kenny Moore For Three Years, $30M

According to Adam Schefter, the Colts and CB Kenny Moore have agreed to terms on a deal to keep him in Indianapolis.

Moore will get a three-year deal worth $30 million after a strong performance in a contract year in 2023.

Reports earlier today indicated the two sides were pushing to make this happen.

Moore, 28, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Moore re-signed with the Colts on a four-year, $33 million extension in 2019. He made a base salary of $6.795 million in the final year of that deal in 2023.

In 2023, Moore appeared in 16 games for the Colts and recorded 93 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and six pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2024 NFL Free Agents list.