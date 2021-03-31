Colts Re-Signing DE Al-Quadin Muhammad One-Year, $3.4M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts are re-signing DE Al-Quadin Muhammad to a one-year, $3.4 million deal on Wednesday.

Muhammad, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He made the team’s 53-man roster during his rookie season, but was waived by New Orleans coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Muhammad was on and off of the Colts’ roster early on but has appeared all but of the team’s regular season games the past three seasons.

Muhammad was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Muhammad appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 23 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

