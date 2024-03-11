Colts Re-Signing DE Tyquan Lewis

Ian Rapoport reports the Colts are re-signing veteran pass rusher Tyquan Lewis to a new contract.

Lewis, 29, was a second-round pick by the Colts out of Ohio State back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $4.36 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1.25 million.

The Colts re-signed Lewis to a one-year deal in 2022. After playing just seven games due to an injury, Lewis was re-signed again to another one-year deal for 2023.

In 2023, Lewis appeared in 17 games for the Colts, recording 25 tackles, three pass deflections, and four sacks.