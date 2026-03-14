Colts Re-Signing TE Mo Alie-Cox

Jordan Schultz reports that the Colts are re-signing TE Mo Alie-Cox to a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

Alie-Cox, 32, has made the transition to football as a tight end after a college basketball career at VCU. He signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent back in 2017 and was on and off of their roster before signing a one-year extension with the Colts in 2019.

Alie-Cox re-signed with the team as a restricted free agent in 2021 on a deal worth about $3.5 million. From there, he agreed to a three-year $18 million in 2024.

In 2025, Mo Alie-Cox appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and caught 13 passes for 117 yards receiving and a touchdown.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.