Colts Re-Signing WR Isaiah McKenzie

Jordan Schultz reports that the Colts are re-signing WR Isaiah McKenzie after releasing him yesterday.

McKenzie, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2017. He was in the second year of his rookie contract when the Broncos waived him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to their practice squad.

McKenzie was on and off of the Broncos’ active roster before eventually being claimed by the Bills in 2018. Buffalo re-signed him to a one-year contract in 2020 and then gave him a two-year contract in 2021.

However, he was cut following the 2022 season. The Colts signed him to a contract earlier this summer.

In 2022, McKenzie appeared in 15 games for the Bills and caught 42 passes for 423 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown.