Colts Release DT Ross Blacklock From PS, Sign S Tyreque Jones

The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday that they’ve signed S Tyreque Jones to their practice squad and released DT Ross Blacklock from the unit.

Here’s the Colts’ updated practice squad:

Blacklock, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Texans in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $7,947,441 rookie contract that included a $3,339,957 signing bonus.

The Texans traded Blacklock to the Vikings last year in exchange for a sixth and seventh-round pick. He was among their final roster cuts during this offseason. From there, Blacklocksigned on with the Jaguars but was recently released and caught on with the Colts soon after.

In 2022, Blacklock appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded two total tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.