Colts Release QB Nick Foles

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve released veteran QB Nick Foles.

We have released QB Nick Foles. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 5, 2023

The expectation has been that the Colts were going to release Foles at some point this offseason.

Foles, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. Philadelphia traded Foles to the Rams back in 2015 in a deal for QB Sam Bradford and he later signed an extension with the team.

Foles lasted just over a year with the Rams before he was released and later signed on with the Chiefs. After a year in Kansas City, Foles agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Eagles.

From there, Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars that included $50.125 million guaranteed. He was traded to the Bears in 2020. Chicago released him earlier last year and he later signed on with the Colts.

In 2022, Foles appeared in three games for the Colts and completed 59/5 percent of his passes for 224 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions.