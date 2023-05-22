Colts Resolve Andrew Luck Tampering Inquiry With Commanders

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, the Colts and Commanders have resolved the tampering dispute related to former QB Andrew Luck.

Holder cites a source who says that after further clarification, it was determined the Commanders never spoke to Luck or anyone in his immediate circle and did not violate the NFL’s tampering policy.

ESPN’s John Keim mentioned in an article earlier this month the Commanders had “phoned about retired Andrew Luck” while they were conducting an exhaustive search at quarterback during the 2022 offseason.

The report drew the ire of Colts owner Jim Irsay. A source told Holder Irsay even called NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to complain in addition to his tweet on the matter. The Colts still hold Luck’s contractual rights.

If any NFL Team,attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise – it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 8, 2023

Luck has maintained that he’s happy in retirement and not looking to return to the NFL.

Luck, 33, was a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2012 out of Stanford. He finished the third year of his six-year, $139.125 million contract that included $87 million guaranteed and was set to make base salaries of $9.125 million, $11 million and $11 million over the final three years of his deal at the time he retired.

For his career, Luck threw for 23,671 yards while completing 60.8 percent of his passes to go along with 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions over the course of six seasons and 86 games.

Luck was the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year and a four-time Pro Bowl selection.