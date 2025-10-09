Colts Restructure CB Kenny Moore’s Contract

According to Jason Fitzgerald, the Colts freed up $3.8 million in cap space by restructuring CB Kenny Moore‘s contract.

Moore, 30, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract but was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Moore re-signed with the Colts on a four-year, $33 million extension in 2019 and made a base salary of $6.795 million in the final year of that deal in 2023. Indianapolis re-signed him to a three-year deal worth $30 million in 2024.

In 2025, Moore has appeared in three games for the Colts and recorded 10 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, two pass defenses, one forced fumble, and scored one defensive touchdown.