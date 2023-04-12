Colts Restructure DT DeForest Buckner’s Contract

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts have restructured DT DeForest Buckner‘s contract.

Indianapolis converted $5 million of Buckner’s salary into a signing bonus to spread out over the remaining two years on his deal for an additional $2.5 million in cap space.

The Colts also fully guaranteed all $19.75 million of Buckner’s scheduled compensation this year.

Buckner, 29, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $18.19 million contract when the 49ers picked up his fifth-year option.

San Francisco traded Buckner to the Colts for a first-round pick in 2020. Indianapolis promptly signed Buckner to a four-year, $84 million extension.

He’s due $19.75 million and $20.25 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2022, Buckner appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and recorded 74 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, one recovery, and three pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 8 interior defender out of 127 qualifying players.