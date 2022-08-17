Colts Rookie TE Andrew Ogletree Out For Season With Torn ACL

Colts rookie TE Andrew Ogletree suffered a torn ACL that will cause him to miss the remainder of the season, according to Joel A. Erickson.

Ogletree was having an impressive camp and was in a position to carve out a role in the team’s offense.

You can expect the Colts to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Ogletree, 24, was a sixth-round pick of the Colts in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,838,188 million contract that included a $178,188 signing bonus.

During his college career at Youngstown State, Ogletree caught 91 passes for 1,147 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns over the course of five seasons and 44 games.