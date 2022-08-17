Colts Rookie TE Andrew Ogletree Out For Season With Torn ACL

Colts rookie TE Andrew Ogletree suffered a torn ACL that will cause him to miss the remainder of the season, according to Joel A. Erickson.
Ogletree was having an impressive camp and was in a position to carve out a role in the team’s offense.
You can expect the Colts to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.
Ogletree, 24, was a sixth-round pick of the Colts in the 2022 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,838,188 million contract that included a $178,188 signing bonus.
During his college career at Youngstown State, Ogletree caught 91 passes for 1,147 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns over the course of five seasons and 44 games.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!