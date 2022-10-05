Colts Rule Out Jonathan Taylor For Thursday’s Game

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have ruled out RB Jonathan Taylor from Thursday night’s game against the Broncos.

With Wednesday’s walkthrough, today's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice. pic.twitter.com/7w1Xugcaon — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 5, 2022

Taylor has been dealing with a toe injury and also picked up an ankle injury on Sunday. Given the short week, it was always going to be tough for Taylor to recover in time to play.

The Colts also ruled out LB Shaquille Leonard, S Julian Blackmon and DE Tyquan Lewis from the Week 5 game against the Broncos.

Taylor, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in four games for the Colts and rushed for 328 yards on 81 carries (4 YPC) to go along with nine receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown.