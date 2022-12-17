Colts Rule Out RB Jonathan Taylor Due To Ankle Injury

According to Mike Chappell, the Colts ruled out RB Jonathan Taylor for the remainder of the game against the Vikings due to an ankle injury.

Taylor, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We will have more news on Taylor as it becomes available.