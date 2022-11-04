Colts Rule Out RB Jonathan Taylor From Week 9

Colts HC Frank Reich announced that they have ruled out RB Jonathan Taylor from Week 9 due to an ankle injury, per Mike Chappell.

Taylor missed practice throughout the week after aggravating his ankle in their recent game against the Commanders, so this does not come as a big surprise.

The Colts also ruled out LB Grant Stuard (pec), QB Matt Ryan (shoulder), and CB Tony Brown (hamstring) from Week 9 against the Patriots.

Taylor, 23, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in six games and recorded 107 rushing attempts for 462 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 16 receptions for 71 yards (4.4 YPC).